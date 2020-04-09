The 'Quarantine Quiz' is back - with Alex Scott as a co-host

Alex Scott will co-host Saturday's 'Quarantine Quiz' with Liam Loftus

Alex Scott will join Liam Loftus for Saturday's 'Quarantine Quiz', as part of another packed weekend of sporting content across the BBC.

The former Arsenal and England defender will be on hand to help quizmaster Loftus test your sporting knowledge over three rounds on the BBC Sport website and YouTube channel at 19:00 BST on Saturday.

We want you to get involved via #bbcsportsquiz, letting us know your team name and how you are getting on.

Media playback is not supported on this device Quarantine & Chill: The best clips from social media this week

To continue the quizzing theme, a Question of Sport will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live and online from 14:00 BST on Saturday.

Regular captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell will be leading their teams from their own homes, with Mark Chapman hosting the show.

You can listen via radio, BBC Sounds and online.

Also on Saturday, there will be a Football Focus, Match of the Day - looking into the top 10 Premier League managers - and Match of Their Day, which will feature Jermaine Jenas' classic Premier League games.

On Sunday, what would have been the final day of the 2020 Masters, BBC Two will be showing 'Tiger Roars Again', a look back at Tiger Woods' remarkable triumph at last year's golf major at Augusta.

On the same day, BBC Sport online, Red Button and iPlayer will be showing England's semi-final showdown with West Germany at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

To relive Gazza’s tears, Lineker’s goal and, yes, those penalties, tune in at 15:00 BST.

As well as watching the game, you can follow it via a live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

In addition, the following documentaries have recently been added to the iPlayer:

George Best: All By Himself - The story of the reserved young prodigy from Northern Ireland who became a global superstar

- The story of the reserved young prodigy from Northern Ireland who became a global superstar Shankly: Nature’s Fire - Documentary looking at the life and times of Bill Shankly, Liverpool FC's legendary Scottish manager.

- Documentary looking at the life and times of Bill Shankly, Liverpool FC's legendary Scottish manager. Real Kashmir FC - Former Aberdeen and Rangers star Davie Robertson has left everything behind and moved to India to manage Real Kashmir FC. It's football in the danger zone, can he make it work?

Full list of this weekend's content

Saturday, April 11 (all times subject to change)

12:00, BBC One – Football Focus

Dan Walker presents a round-up of the best football has to offer, featuring Arsenal manager Mikael Arteta and Everton striker Dominc Calvert-Lewin.

14:15, BBC One - World Cup Rewind

Guy Mowbray introduces five classic matches from World Cups down the years, including England v Cameroon from 1990 and the 1970 semi-final between West Germany and Italy.

19:00, BBC Sport online & BBC Sport YouTube Channel – BBC Sport Quarantine Quiz

22:20, BBC One – Match Of The Day: Top 10: Premier League Managers

Where do Klopp and Pep rank against the greatest managers of the Premier League era? Alan Shearer and Ian Wright join Gary Lineker to list their Top 10, including some memories of Sir Bobby Robson and the moment Wrighty knew he had to leave Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.

All episodes available on BBC Sounds, with goalkeepers also currently available on BBC iPlayer.

23:00, BBC One - Match of Their Day

Jermaine Jenas chooses his most memorable games from years gone by and explains to Gary Lineker why they mean so much to him.

Sunday, April 12 (all times subject to change)

15:00, BBC Sport online, Red Button & BBC iPlayer – World Cup 1990 Rewind

Relive England’s semi-final against West Germany in Turin from the 1990 World Cup.

17:00, BBC Two – The Masters 2019: Tiger Roars Again

History was made on the beautifully manicured fairways of Augusta National in Spring 2019 as Tiger Woods claimed a fifth Green Jacket and the 15th Major title of his career in dramatic fashion. This is an unbelievable story of redemption and the restoration of one of sport’s global icons to the top the golfing tree. Presented by Eilidh Barbour, commentary comes from Peter Alliss, Ken Brown, Andrew Cotter, Paul Azinger and Padraig Harrington.