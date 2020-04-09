Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian, SPFL, Rangers, Scotland, coronavirus

Celtic could be made champions and Hearts relegated in as little as a fortnight if SPFL plans to conclude the campaign early go to plan (Scottish Sun).

Hibernian chief Leeann Dempster says the club would be open minded about finishing the current season in August or September while admitting football is unlikely to be played in Scotland for another three to four months (Scotsman).

The Scottish Championship could be the key battleground to forcing through the SPFL's season vote on Friday that could see the bottom three leagues brought to a close (Daily Record).

Hamilton Academical chairman Allan Maitland says the Scottish Premiership club are open to finishing the campaigin behind closed doors (Daily Record).

Rangers icon Ally McCoist said the club's players set a "tremendous example" by deferring 50% wages for three months (Scottish Sun).

Stoke City are tracking Dundee United duo Lawrence Shankland and Louis Appere (The Courier).

A lack of leadership is undermining the SPFL, says Peterhead manager Jim McInally (Press & Journal).

Celtic forward Ryan Christie says team-mate Odsonne Edouard is his player of the year (Daily Record).

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown says the nation was destined for Euro 2020 if their play-off against Israel had taken place as planned last month (The Herald - subscription ma be required).