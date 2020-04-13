Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Rangers, Celtic, Doncaster, Dundee Utd, Hibs

From the section

The SPFL board are to hold an imminent crisis meeting to discuss emergency measures after civil war erupted in Scottish football. (Daily Record)

A petition to remove SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has attracted significant support. (Scotsman)

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous says Andy Murray is helping in his recovery from injury. (Scottish Sun)

Former Dundee United player Ryan Gauld is targeting a Scotland call-up and finally getting a run of games in Portugal with Farense. (Courier)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been explaining why he is carrying out charity work in his homeland of Colombia. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic hero Lubomir Moravcik says captain Scott Brown is his favourite current Parkhead player. (Scottish Sun)