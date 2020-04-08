NHS: Premier League players' initiative to generate & distribute funds

Premier League players have launched a "collective initiative" to help generate funds for the National Health Service and distribute them "where they are needed most".

The initiative - named #PlayersTogether - has been set up to "help those fighting for us on the NHS frontline" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It has partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT).

"It is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other league and club conversation," a statement from the group read.

"To try and help, along with so many others in the country, to make a real difference."

It added contributions would help "quickly grant funds to the NHS frontline".

Premier League clubs previously said they would ask players to take a 30% pay cut in order to protect jobs.

However, the Professional Footballers' Association said such a cut could harm the NHS, adding players were "mindful of their social responsibilities".

More than 7,000 people have died of coronavirus in the UK, according to the latest Department of Health figures.

