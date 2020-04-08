Partick Thistle: Championship side 'will not accept' relegation

Partick Thistle's game in hand is against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who they have beaten on both previous occasions this season

Scottish Championship bottom side Partick Thistle "will not accept" being relegated to League One after the SPFL proposed to end the term as it stands.

The 42 SPFL clubs have until 17:00 BST on Friday to vote, and should 75% of teams in each divisions support it Thistle would be demoted to League One.

The Firhill club were two points behind Queen of the South having played a game fewer when the season was halted.

Thistle say they are "engaging with others to amend the proposal".

A club statement added: "We believe that the proposal requires significantly more discussion, scrutiny and debate before any vote can be taken.

"We believe it doesn't meet the basic principle that no club should be left worse off by this important decision.

"It also seems to link acceptance of the proposal before payments can be made to hard-pressed clubs but, in our opinion, the two things do not need to be linked.

"Money to clubs is a priority, the proposal could be debated in slower time."

Thistle had nine games left to try to salvage their second-tier status, but face having it taken out of their hands.

Should nine Premiership clubs, eight in the Championship, eight in League One and eight in League Two support the proposal, the Glasgow side's relegation would be confirmed.

However, the SPFL says that, should the plans be approved, it would commit to consulting with clubs in April and May about reconfiguring the leagues for the 2020-21 campaign.

It would be the second time in recent years that Thistle had been demoted as a result of rules changing.

In 2004, the Firhill side finished bottom of the top flight but seemed likely to avoid relegation on account of second-tier champions Inverness Caledonian Thistle not meeting stadium criteria.

However, after two round of votes, it was decided to let the Highland side groundshare with Aberdeen and take their place in the top league.