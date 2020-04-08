Rangers want SPFL financial support for clubs instead of titles decided

Rangers say it would be "abhorrent" to relegate clubs by a vote and that the SPFL should release prize money early instead of "railroad" rule changes.

The SPFL is to ballot all 42 clubs on ending the lower league season, with a decision on the Premiership on hold.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson is part of the nine-strong SPFL board who made the recommendation.

But the Ibrox club said they will oppose "in the strongest possible terms" any attempt to end the season.

Should the clubs accept the proposal by a 75% majority, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers would be promoted from their respective divisions, with Partick Thistle and Stranraer relegated.

"Any attempts to railroad changes to existing rules, or run roughshod over corporate governance, will be opposed in the strongest possible terms," a Rangers statement read.

The Scottish top flight will remain postponed "to give the best possible opportunity" for it to finish despite the Covid-19 crisis that led it to be suspended this month.

However, it would also be decided on points won per match "if the SPFL board determines" the games cannot be played, with a decision likely after Uefa's executive meeting on 23 April.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Rangers firmly believe that the 2019/20 season is only complete when all 38 games have been played to a finish," Rangers said.

"Nevertheless, we are conscious of the ongoing financial hardships faced by many clubs within the Scottish game.

"Many clubs urgently require financial support to maintain cash flow and allow them to survive this current impasse so they can return to normal business when the current government lockdown is relaxed.

"It is important to recognise that these clubs across all the leagues are now in a financially precarious situation.

"Rangers will immediately propose a member's resolution which would release prize money to be distributed to all clubs throughout Scotland urgently."

The SPFL has said that, should the plans be approved, it will consult with clubs in April and May about reconfiguring the leagues for next season.

"Any restructure of the SPFL or other solutions to the current impasse must be afforded time to scrutinise in detail and consider all options," Rangers add.

"The consequences of forcing through change without due care and attention will have severe consequences for the Scottish game.

"Scottish football must work together for the common good of every club, their staff and supporters. We must allow decisions to be made in a rational, fair and balanced manner."