SPFL: Clubs to vote on future of lower-league season

SPFL clubs are to vote on whether the Championship, League One and League Two seasons should be ended, with final places decided based on points per game played so far.

The Premiership would be decided in a similar way "if the SPFL board determines that the remaining matches cannot be played".

For now, the top flight will remain postponed "to give the best possible opportunity" for games to be played.

A 75% vote in favour is required.

More to follow.