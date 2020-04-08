Wednesdaybackpages 8 Apr From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52212958 Read more about sharing. The Daily Star leads on warnings over threats to the future of some leagues and clubs The Mail leads on news Leeds could pay their players a bonus for deferring wages The Times leads on Tottenham warning manager Jose Mourinho for conducting a park training session The Independent claims Premier League players are close to agreeing a deal to set up a charitable fund