Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, SPFL, Hearts, Arsenal, Chelsea, Middlesbrough

The Scottish Professional Football League may test the water by declaring this season over in the Championship, League -One and League Two - but defer a decision on the Premiership - with governing body Uefa preferring leagues across Europe to wait and see if seasons can be played to a finish after the coronavirus shutdown. (The Times)

The SPFL board will resume talks on Wednesday after Tuesday's meeting was adjourned twice without agreement as clubs discuss the future of the league season amid the coronavirus crisis. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have given up any hope of a quick fire re-start to this season's title fight after tractors rolled into Ibrox with turf care specialists spending the day at the stadium to begin a major repair job on the playing surface with two months of the scheduled season still to run. (Daily Record)

Former Hibernian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Hughes wants the SPFL to consider a 14-team solution to next season but urged it not to rush into a flawed judgement over the current campaign. (The Scotsman)

Former Aberdeen, Motherwell and Scotland manager Craig Brown has urged the SPFL and Scottish FA to do all they can to make sure the Premiership is played out in full when football returns. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Celtic centre-half Kristoffer Ajer, who has been linked with AC Milan and Leicester City, has brushed off his agent's claim that this will be his last with the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas believes the coronavirus crisis has destroyed the Scottish champions' chances of selling striker Odsonne Edouard, who has been linked to Arsenal and Newcastle United, for up to £40m. (The National)

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner thinks Craig Gordon, who is out of contract with the Scottish champions this summer, has a bright future as a coach but will not wish to finish his playing career. (The Herald)

Celtic have joined Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign 16-year-old Middlesbrough Under-18 forward Calum Kavanagh. (Herald.ie)

Hearts have held talks with 18-year-old midfielder Harry Cochrane to help revitalise his Tynecastle career after he failed to feature since his return from his loan to Dunfermline Athletic in January. (Edinburgh Evening News)