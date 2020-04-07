Tottenham remind players of responsibilities over social distancing during coronavirus lockdown

Tottenham were eighth in the Premier League when the competition was halted

Tottenham have reminded their players of their responsibilities during the coronavirus lockdown after social media posts appeared to show some failing to follow social-distancing guidelines.

Manager Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a training session with Tanguy Ndombele on Hadley Common, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were pictured running together through the same London park.

Serge Aurier posted a video of himself on Instagram jogging alongside another person.

The Premier League has been suspended since March because of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Tottenham said: "All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors.

"We shall continue to reinforce this message."

The UK government says members of the public should stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Restrictions put in place say people should go out as little as possible and only leave if they have a "reasonable excuse".

If people have to go outside they must stay more than 2m (6ft) apart from anyone other than members of their own household.

Individuals are also allowed to go for a walk or exercise outdoors once a day if adhering to social-distancing guidelines.