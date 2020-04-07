EFL to appeal against Birmingham City misconduct decision

Birmingham had nine points deducted by the EFL last season for breaching profit and sustainability rules

The English Football League will appeal against the decision of an independent disciplinary commission to clear Birmingham City of a misconduct charge.

The charge, which was in relation to an alleged breach of an agreed business plan, was brought against the club in January but dismissed last month.

However, the EFL has exercised its right to an appeal.

Birmingham were deducted nine points last season for breaching the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules.

The Championship club denied the charge and, after being cleared on 6 March, said they had been working "closely and amicably" with the EFL on the matter since May last year.

A new commission is set to be appointed to hear the EFL's appeal against the decision.

Blues were deducted nine points in March 2019 after incurring losses of nearly £48.8m between 2015 and 2018, almost £10m more than the accepted adjusted losses of £39m over a three-year period under EFL rules.

Birmingham are 16th in the Championship table, eight points above the relegation zone with nine games of the campaign remaining.

However, the 2019-20 season has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.