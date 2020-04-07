SPFL board to meet on Wednesday to discuss way ahead
Scottish
The SPFL board will convene on Wednesday morning to discuss how to resolve the season after postponing a scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
The talks will take place before the four Scottish divisions hold scheduled conference calls from midday.
Premiership clubs will be first, with the Championship, League One and League Two following at hourly intervals.
In those, the 42 SPFL clubs will also be updated the latest rules and health regulations they must follow.