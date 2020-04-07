St Mirren put playing & non-playing staff on furlough

St Mirren have put the vast majority of their playing and non-playing staff on furlough leave, but will make up the shortfall in wages.

The Job Retention Scheme will pay 80% of their salaries up to a monthly sum of £2,500 and the Scottish Premiership side will "make up any difference".

"We don't want our people to worry about their income at a time of many other family concerns," the club added.

Only a core group will keep working to ensure the running of the business.

"Our sport's ongoing absence is a massive financial challenge to all football clubs," a club statement added.

"Nobody knows when football will resume and when St Mirren will again have an income from that source."

The Paisley club also confirmed that season tickets would go on sale earlier than usual, on 13 April.