Scottish Gossip: Uefa, SPFL, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, St Johnstone

The SPFL hope to have a plan to take to Scotland's clubs at a series of Wednesday conference calls. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers chairman Alastair Johnston claims declaring Celtic champions would forever require an "asterisk". (Daily Record)

President Aleksander Ceferin has warned the SPFL that Uefa don't want to discover through the media that Celtic have been declared champions. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers captain James Tavernier says he is proud of everyone at the club after they united to agree a wage deferral. (Herald)

Rangers' players are understood to have made the first move by suggesting the deferrals. (Scottish Sun)

An Aberdeen youth scout has spoken of being put on a ventilator as he battled against Covid-19. (Press & Journal)

St Johnstone have put any contract negotiations on hold but are keen to extend midfielder Matt Butcher's loan from Bournemouth. (Courier)

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill plans to raid Scottish clubs as soon as the transfer market opens. (Daily Record)

Which Scottish Premiership ground have fans ranked most popular? (Scotsman)