Rangers players and manager to defer wages

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and is coaching staff have agreed to wage deferrals

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, his staff, and the first-team squad have volunteered to defer their salaries for three months to help the club combat the shutdown of football.

Executive directors will also defer their wages for the same period.

The Ibrox club also intend to furlough "a number of employees" due to the "extraordinary challenges" of the crisis, but will top up wages to ensure staff are paid in full.

"Senior players and staff were keen to ensure that no Rangers employee suffered financial hardship during this crisis," a club statement said.

"All parties volunteered and wholeheartedly agreed to defer wages to ensure that fellow colleagues could continue to be paid their salaries in full.

"We are proud of the leadership and responsibility taken by senior members of staff, and acknowledge the positive impact that this will have on everyone at Rangers."

Scottish football was suspended last month with no date set for a return.

Clubs have announced varying measures to combat the lack of income caused by no football, including wage deferrals and cuts, fresh investment and use of the government's job retention scheme.

Dave King stepped down as the chairman of Rangers in March, stating that plans for fresh investment had been put on hold.

But Rangers later said a funding plan, agreed at the club's AGM, was well advanced.

Club captain James Tavernier said it was an "easy decision" for the players and management team to defer their salaries.

“As a team, we were adamant that we work together to do all we can to secure the future of the football club," he added. "We are also acutely aware of the livelihoods and wellbeing of our staff.

“Now is the time to work with unity of purpose, as the Rangers family, to ensure that everyone works together to maintain our institution. Today has made me proud to be Rangers captain.”