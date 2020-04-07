Gamer Gareth Bale raises money for Covid-19 battle in esports event

Gareth Bale celebrates after his Manchester City side take the lead against Paulo Dybala's Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale has taken part part in an online tournament to raise money for the fight against Coronavirus.

Others involved included Juventus star Paulo Dybala, Wales' Daniel James and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

'Combat Corona' was organised by 38 entertainment who co-own Bale's newly launched esports organisation Ellevens Esports, and streamed live on twitch.

It raised over £18,000 for charities such as UNICEF.

"It's the least we can do to raise money and battle this virus," Bale said.

"Obviously everyone is stuck at home and trying to stay safe so let's try and raise as much money as we can."

With football currently suspended across the world because of the pandemic, fans have been turning to the world of esports to keep themselves entertained.

Bale was beaten by Juventus and Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, himself only recently recovered from coronavirus.

The Bernabéu-based Welshman surprisingly played as Manchester City with Dybala choosing to play as Real Madrid - and started with Bale on the bench.

The Welshman admitted he had not played FIFA for five years but showed some good defensive play and went ahead through a Sergio Aguero strike.

Dybala fought back and eventually won the match 3-1.

"It will be a quick retirement back out of FIFA after this to be honest," Bale joked.

Everton's Dominic Calvert Lewin beat clubmate Pickford, Manchester United's Luke Shaw beat Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Manchester United teammate Daniel James lost to Chelsea's Billy Gilmour and Arsenal's Keiran Tierney beat Chelsea's Mason Mount.

"It's about keeping staying home and finding things to do," Bale added.

"Everyone's going to find it difficult at different points but if we just stay in and keep everyone safe, it will save other people's lives."