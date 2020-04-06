Airbus UK Broughton and Cefn Druids refused FAW Tier One licences

Cymru Premier clubs Airbus UK Broughton and Cefn Druids have been refused FAW Tier One Licences for next season.

Prestatyn Town, runaway leaders of the Cymru North before the season was halted due to the coronavirus crisis, have also been refused a licence.

Swansea University were also unsuccessful but fellow Cymru South side Haverfordwest County have been awarded a licence.

All unsuccessful clubs have 10 days in which to submit an appeal.

The Football Association of Wales has suspended domestic football at all levels in until at least 30 April due to coronavirus.

The FAW say "every possible option" is being looked at to conclude the season.