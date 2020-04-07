Premier League players 'prepared to step up' amid coronavirus crisis - Gordon Taylor

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League

Premier League players are "mindful of their social responsibilities" and "prepared to step up to the mark" during the coronavirus pandemic, says Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Gordon Taylor.

Talks are ongoing about a collective pay deal in response to the crisis.

The Premier League proposed a 30% pay cut, but the PFA said it would harm the NHS.

"It is a question of asking players to be involved," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"The question needs to come from the clubs and then to open up on the table and say it is not a question of us using your money for purposes you don't want."

Premier League players are set to start negotiations on a club-by-club basis over proposed wage cuts after talks broke down without resolution over the weekend.

Four top-flight clubs - Newcastle, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Norwich - have placed some non-playing staff on furlough leave under the government's coronavirus job retention scheme, increasing the pressure on players to take a pay cut.

On Monday, Premier League leaders Liverpool reversed the decision to furlough some staff after criticism from fans and former players.

"It is not for me to tell clubs how to run their businesses. It is for me to look at the players' side of things," said Taylor.

"A football club is an entity involving non-playing staff - they need to look at the position of non-playing staff, the youngsters at clubs, the academies, the community programmes in their own areas and the bigger picture of the national health.

"I can only repeat that the players are mindful of their social responsibilities and they are quite prepared to step up to the mark to deal with it."

Taylor said all parties involved in the talks "can agree" if there are "full and frank discussions" between clubs, owners and players.

Players are understood to be wary of agreeing pay cuts that would help billionaire owners save money which may subsequently be spent on transfers.

"The players want to do their bit into the charity that they would donate to. They didn't want money being used for things that they didn't agree with," said Taylor.

"We have to deal with this on a club-by-club basis. It is the hardest way but I believe it is the best way."

Health secretary Matt Hancock last week called for players to take a pay cut and "play their part".

Former England captain and current Derby striker Wayne Rooney said players have been left in a "no-win situation", and Taylor agreed they were "very put out that they were being put in a corner".

"Many players have their own charity foundations and, within their contracts, players give six hours a week to community activities," said Taylor.

"It is unfair the Secretary of State singled out footballers because of their profile - they are not self-employed, they do pay tax and they do contribute."