National League: Complete season 'even if it takes until 2021', says Yeovil chairman

The National League season should be completed regardless of how long everyone has to wait, says Yeovil Town chairman Scott Priestnall.

Elite football across England has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Priestnall's Glovers are fourth in the fifth tier with nine games to go.

"Whenever it’s finished, even it’s in January, it should finish and then a new season starts whenever deemed possible," he told BBC Points West.

“For sporting competitiveness and the sheer idea of a competition, I was very disappointed with the FA’s decision to end the lower leagues. That was a decision that probably didn’t need to be made.

“We should all be taking a breathe at the moment, concentrating on what’s important, and then finishing football when we can finish it."

Priestnall, who said it had been an "easy decision" to put the club effectively in hibernation while the country is in lockdown, added everybody should get the "humanity side right first" before dealing with football.

The National League's three divisions were suspended indefinitely on 31 March, and no matches have been completed since 14 March.