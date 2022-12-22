Last updated on .From the section Football

England World Cup winner George Cohen has died, aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.

The right-back played in the side that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966 and was vice-captain in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final.

Cohen, who spent his entire club career with Fulham, won 37 caps for England.

"Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players - and gentlemen," the club said.

