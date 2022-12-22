Last updated on .From the section Football

George Cohen, along with the rest of the England team, was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II before the final

England World Cup winner George Cohen has died, aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.

The right-back played in the side that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966 and was vice-captain in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final.

Cohen, who spent his entire club career with Fulham, won 37 caps for England.

"Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players - and gentlemen," the club said.

"All of our thoughts are with Daphne, his beloved wife of more than 60 years, sons Anthony and Andrew, his grandchildren and extended family, as well as George's many, many friends."

Cohen featured in every game of England's successful World Cup campaign.

He was awarded the MBE in 2000, one of five players from the 1966 side to be belatedly honoured, following a media campaign to recognise their achievement alongside that of their peers.

In a 13-year playing career at Fulham, from 1956 to 1969, Cohen made 459 appearances for the club.

In October 2016, a statue of Cohen was unveiled at Craven Cottage to commemorate their former player and mark the 50th anniversary of the World Cup win. Fulham have also named a section of their hospitality facilities after him.

His World Cup medal is on display at the stadium, with the club having bought it for £80,000 in 1998. external-link

Alf Ramsey, who managed the 1966 England side, called Cohen the country’s “greatest right-back”, while Manchester United's legendary winger George Best described him as "the best full back I ever played against”.

His nephew, Ben Cohen, won the Rugby World Cup with England in 2003.

