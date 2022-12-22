Close menu

George Cohen: England World Cup winner and Fulham right-back dies, aged 83

George Cohen is introduced to Queen Elizabeth II before the 1966 World Cup final
England World Cup winner George Cohen has died, aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.

The right-back played in the side that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966 and was vice-captain in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final.

Cohen, who spent his entire club career with Fulham, won 37 caps for England.

"Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players - and gentlemen," the club said.

"All of our thoughts are with Daphne, his beloved wife of more than 60 years, sons Anthony and Andrew, his grandchildren and extended family, as well as George's many, many friends."

Cohen featured in every game of England's successful World Cup campaign.

He was awarded the MBE in 2000, one of five players from the 1966 side to be belatedly honoured, following a media campaign to recognise their achievement alongside that of their peers.

In a 13-year playing career at Fulham, from 1956 to 1969, Cohen made 459 appearances for the club.

In October 2016, a statue of Cohen was unveiled at Craven Cottage to commemorate their former player and mark the 50th anniversary of the World Cup win. Fulham have also named a section of their hospitality facilities after him.

His World Cup medal is on display at the stadium, with the club having bought it for £80,000 in 1998.external-link

Alf Ramsey, who managed the 1966 England side, called Cohen the country’s “greatest right-back”, while Manchester United's legendary winger George Best described him as "the best full back I ever played against”.

His nephew, Ben Cohen, won the Rugby World Cup with England in 2003.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by max1, today at 11:17

    One of my heroes and the only one in football. I base my playing career on him and also played right back. what a lovely man sadly missed from Football.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 11:17

    RIP to a great footballer from a time of true modest sporting heroes.

  • Comment posted by Ben Zona, today at 11:17

    May his memory be a blessing. A true gentleman, mensch and an ace footballer.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 11:16

    Ahead of his time ..awesome player

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 11:16

    Sad news. RIP George.

  • Comment posted by wardster1970, today at 11:15

    A fabulous player and gentleman R.i.p George Cohen

  • Comment posted by Siv84, today at 11:14

    R.I.P. George.

  • Comment posted by Philip, today at 11:14

    Good footballer, lovely fella.

  • Comment posted by white man in hammersmith, today at 11:13

    From an era when football was our game. R.I.P

  • Comment posted by Gripper Burke, today at 11:12

    RIP George. A true legend of English football.

  • Comment posted by ToBeOK, today at 11:12

    Thanks for the memories George.

  • Comment posted by jaycee, today at 11:12

    Forever a legend of English football. A gentleman too.
    RIP George

  • Comment posted by Eddie, today at 11:12

    One of a breed of sportsmen that we no longer see. RIP George and thank you

  • Comment posted by Don-t tell him Pike, today at 11:11

    RIP Mr. Cohen. Condolences to the Cohen family.

  • Comment posted by thamesironworks, today at 11:11

    Had the privilege of meeting George on a few occasions, he stoic and uncomplaining about his physical condition and more concerned with how everyone else was. A true gentleman of the game and let's all remember a World Champion. RIP George

  • Comment posted by sussex123, today at 11:11

    Another of the 66 band of brothers leaves stadium. Rest in peace George Cohen

  • Comment posted by Insert name here, today at 11:11

    Quite a family to have World Cup medalist in both football and rugby union.

    • Reply posted by CCM, today at 11:16

      CCM replied:
      RIP - I never knew this either

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 11:10

    And if anyone hits the downvote button on these tributes they should be banned forever from posting on here.

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 11:10

    R.I.P. legend.. from an irish and mcfc fan.

  • Comment posted by SlimJim, today at 11:10

    RIP George.

