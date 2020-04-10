Premier League quiz: Can you name top hat-trick scorers?

How well do you remember Premier League hat-tricks? This is your chance to find out.

We want you to name every player who has scored three or more hat-tricks in the Premier League era.

There are 35 players to get and you have 10 minutes to guess them.

The only clues you are getting are the number of trebles each player has scored.

Good luck. Let us know how you get on via #bbcfootball.