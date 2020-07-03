Premier League
Wolves17:30Arsenal
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Adama Traore of Wolves
Adama Traore's only start for Wolves since the Premier League's resumption came against Bournemouth at Molineux on 24 June

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has his entire squad available for Saturday's match.

Adama Traore is the player most likely to break into a settled side, having started Wolves' previous home fixture against Bournemouth.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta also has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Molineux.

He must decide whether to recall Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi to his matchday squad.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have won three in a row in the league and FA Cup but this will be a good indicator of where they are actually at because Wolves are one of the form teams in the Premier League.

After this, the Gunners play Leicester at home and their north London rivals Tottenham away so it is going to be a testing week for them - I just don't see them making a good start, I'm afraid.

Wolves never concede many, don't change their formation and everyone in their team knows their job. They are in a place where Arsenal would love to be.

Prediction: 2-0

Wolves have scored 33 of their 45 league goals after half time
They have only been outscored once after half time in the league this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves are undefeated in the past three meetings (W1, D2).
  • Victory in the corresponding fixture last season ended Wolves' 20-game winless run in all competitions against the Gunners, which stretched back to 1979.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves are on an eight-match unbeaten Premier League run, winning five, drawing three and keeping seven clean sheets.
  • They have gone 405 minutes without conceding a league goal.
  • Nuno Espirito Santo's side have kept four successive clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since the 1981-82 season.
  • Wolves are the only side with a 100% winning record in the Premier League since football's return.
  • They have drawn seven home games this season, the joint most in the division.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have won eight of their past 11 matches in all competitions.
  • However, they are winless in their 17 most recent Premier League away games against sides starting the day above them in the table (D5, L12).
  • The Gunners are attempting to secure back-to-back away league victories for the first time since August.
  • Arsenal have only won three of their 16 top-flight away fixtures this season.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs one goal to become only the second Arsenal player to score 20 goals in consecutive Premier League seasons, emulating Thierry Henry.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool32282270254586
2Man City32213881334866
3Leicester32167960312955
4Chelsea321661057441354
5Man Utd321410851312052
6Wolves321313645341152
7Sheff Utd32121193332147
8Arsenal32111384741646
9Tottenham32129115144745
10Burnley32136133645-945
11Everton32128124047-744
12Crystal Palace32119122837-942
13Newcastle32119123343-1042
14Southampton32124164155-1440
15Brighton32712133444-1033
16West Ham3286183856-1830
17Watford32610162949-2028
18Aston Villa3276193660-2427
19Bournemouth3276193054-2427
20Norwich3256212560-3521
View full Premier League table

