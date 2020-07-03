Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal
-
TEAM NEWS
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has his entire squad available for Saturday's match.
Adama Traore is the player most likely to break into a settled side, having started Wolves' previous home fixture against Bournemouth.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta also has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Molineux.
He must decide whether to recall Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi to his matchday squad.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Arsenal have won three in a row in the league and FA Cup but this will be a good indicator of where they are actually at because Wolves are one of the form teams in the Premier League.
After this, the Gunners play Leicester at home and their north London rivals Tottenham away so it is going to be a testing week for them - I just don't see them making a good start, I'm afraid.
Wolves never concede many, don't change their formation and everyone in their team knows their job. They are in a place where Arsenal would love to be.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves are undefeated in the past three meetings (W1, D2).
- Victory in the corresponding fixture last season ended Wolves' 20-game winless run in all competitions against the Gunners, which stretched back to 1979.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves are on an eight-match unbeaten Premier League run, winning five, drawing three and keeping seven clean sheets.
- They have gone 405 minutes without conceding a league goal.
- Nuno Espirito Santo's side have kept four successive clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since the 1981-82 season.
- Wolves are the only side with a 100% winning record in the Premier League since football's return.
- They have drawn seven home games this season, the joint most in the division.
Arsenal
- Arsenal have won eight of their past 11 matches in all competitions.
- However, they are winless in their 17 most recent Premier League away games against sides starting the day above them in the table (D5, L12).
- The Gunners are attempting to secure back-to-back away league victories for the first time since August.
- Arsenal have only won three of their 16 top-flight away fixtures this season.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs one goal to become only the second Arsenal player to score 20 goals in consecutive Premier League seasons, emulating Thierry Henry.