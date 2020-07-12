Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Swansea City v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Line-ups
Swansea
- 27Woodman
- 26Naughton
- 44Cabango
- 2Guehi
- 23Roberts
- 6Fulton
- 8Grimes
- 24Bidwell
- 22A Ayew
- 33Gallagher
- 19Brewster
Substitutes
- 5van der Hoorn
- 10Celina
- 12Dyer
- 15Routledge
- 18Kalulu
- 21Dhanda
- 25Mulder
- 28Byers
- 32Cullen
Leeds
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 5White
- 6Cooper
- 15Dallas
- 23Phillips
- 17Hélder Costa
- 43Klich
- 11Roberts
- 22Harrison
- 9Bamford
Substitutes
- 3Douglas
- 7Poveda-Ocampo
- 10Alioski
- 19Hernández
- 28Berardi
- 30Miazek
- 34Struijk
- 44Bogusz
- 46Shackleton
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
André Ayew (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Kalvin Phillips.
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André Ayew.
Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Connor Roberts.
Foul by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).
Matt Grimes (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Matt Grimes.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Kyle Naughton.
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Swansea City).
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.