Championship
Stoke1Birmingham0

Stoke City v Birmingham City

Line-ups

Stoke

  • 16Davies
  • 14Smith
  • 6Batth
  • 12Chester
  • 15Martins Indi
  • 24Cousins
  • 22Clucas
  • 26Campbell
  • 25Powell
  • 11McClean
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 3Ward
  • 5Lindsay
  • 7Ince
  • 18Diouf
  • 19Gregory
  • 33Sørensen
  • 34Thompson
  • 37Collins
  • 40Nna Noukeu

Birmingham

  • 1Camp
  • 4Roberts
  • 12Dean
  • 50GordonBooked at 5mins
  • 5Colin
  • 22Bellingham
  • 34Sunjic
  • 20Gardner
  • 2Harding
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 40Hogan

Substitutes

  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 7Crowley
  • 11Bela
  • 27Trueman
  • 43Bajrami
  • 44Boyd-Munce
  • 45Burke
  • 47Stirk
  • 49Reid
Referee:
Scott Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).

Danny Batth (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Stoke City. Nick Powell tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nick Powell.

Goal!

Goal! Stoke City 1, Birmingham City 0. Danny Batth (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nick Powell with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Nico Gordon.

Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Smith.

Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City).

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Lee Camp.

Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Clucas.

Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas.

Sam Vokes (Stoke City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nick Powell with a cross.

Booking

Nico Gordon (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Danny Batth (Stoke City).

Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Cousins (Stoke City).

Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds432410968343482
2West Brom432215674413381
3Brentford432391178354378
4Fulham4322101158441476
5Nottm Forest4318151055431269
6Swansea431616115549664
7Cardiff431616116056464
8Preston431711155652462
9Millwall431517114946362
10Derby431613145758-161
11Bristol City431710165862-461
12Blackburn431612156056460
13Reading431511175448656
14Sheff Wed431510185459-555
15Wigan431412174653-754
16QPR43158206070-1053
17Stoke43147225566-1149
18Birmingham431213185268-1649
19Middlesbrough431114184356-1347
20Huddersfield431211204965-1647
21Charlton431210214758-1146
22Hull43129225775-1845
23Luton43128234979-3044
24Barnsley431013204667-2143
View full Championship table

