Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Stoke City v Birmingham City
Line-ups
Stoke
- 16Davies
- 14Smith
- 6Batth
- 12Chester
- 15Martins Indi
- 24Cousins
- 22Clucas
- 26Campbell
- 25Powell
- 11McClean
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 3Ward
- 5Lindsay
- 7Ince
- 18Diouf
- 19Gregory
- 33Sørensen
- 34Thompson
- 37Collins
- 40Nna Noukeu
Birmingham
- 1Camp
- 4Roberts
- 12Dean
- 50GordonBooked at 5mins
- 5Colin
- 22Bellingham
- 34Sunjic
- 20Gardner
- 2Harding
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 40Hogan
Substitutes
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 7Crowley
- 11Bela
- 27Trueman
- 43Bajrami
- 44Boyd-Munce
- 45Burke
- 47Stirk
- 49Reid
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Danny Batth (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Stoke City. Nick Powell tries a through ball, but Sam Vokes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nick Powell.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 1, Birmingham City 0. Danny Batth (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nick Powell with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Nico Gordon.
Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Smith.
Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Lee Camp.
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sam Clucas.
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas.
Sam Vokes (Stoke City) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nick Powell with a cross.
Booking
Nico Gordon (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Danny Batth (Stoke City).
Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Cousins (Stoke City).
Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.