Preston North End v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leeds
|42
|24
|9
|9
|68
|34
|34
|81
|2
|West Brom
|42
|22
|14
|6
|73
|40
|33
|80
|3
|Fulham
|43
|22
|10
|11
|58
|44
|14
|76
|4
|Brentford
|42
|22
|9
|11
|75
|34
|41
|75
|5
|Nottm Forest
|42
|18
|14
|10
|54
|42
|12
|68
|6
|Cardiff
|43
|16
|16
|11
|60
|56
|4
|64
|7
|Swansea
|42
|16
|15
|11
|55
|49
|6
|63
|8
|Preston
|42
|17
|10
|15
|55
|51
|4
|61
|9
|Derby
|42
|16
|13
|13
|56
|55
|1
|61
|10
|Blackburn
|42
|16
|11
|15
|59
|55
|4
|59
|11
|Millwall
|42
|14
|17
|11
|48
|46
|2
|59
|12
|Bristol City
|42
|16
|10
|16
|55
|61
|-6
|58
|13
|Reading
|42
|14
|11
|17
|53
|48
|5
|53
|14
|QPR
|42
|15
|8
|19
|60
|67
|-7
|53
|15
|Wigan
|42
|14
|11
|17
|46
|53
|-7
|53
|16
|Sheff Wed
|42
|14
|10
|18
|51
|59
|-8
|52
|17
|Birmingham
|42
|12
|13
|17
|52
|67
|-15
|49
|18
|Middlesbrough
|42
|11
|14
|17
|42
|53
|-11
|47
|19
|Huddersfield
|43
|12
|11
|20
|49
|65
|-16
|47
|20
|Charlton
|42
|12
|10
|20
|47
|57
|-10
|46
|21
|Stoke
|42
|13
|7
|22
|54
|66
|-12
|46
|22
|Hull
|42
|12
|9
|21
|57
|74
|-17
|45
|23
|Luton
|43
|12
|8
|23
|49
|79
|-30
|44
|24
|Barnsley
|42
|10
|12
|20
|46
|67
|-21
|42