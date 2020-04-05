Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, SPFL, Morelos, Hagi, Romanov

Capacities at Scottish games could be cut if social distancing is still in force when football restarts. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers and Hearts could lead a legal revolt against the SPFL if they end the season early. (Sunday Mail)

The SPFL are talking with the Scottish government, medical authorities and Uefa as they attempt to resolve the issue of ending the season. (Scottish Sun)

Former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov has been accused of stealing around £37m from his own bank following a seven-year global fraud probe. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have been lobbying for Scottish Premiership reserve teams to be introduced to the senior set-up. (Herald)

Hibernian will stand by their players after they supported the club by deferring their wages, says owner Ron Gordon. (Scottish Sun)

Winger Ianis Hagi should rebuff interest from Lazio in favour of a permanent move to Rangers, says former Ibrox attacker Thomas Buffel. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has pledged £75,000 to help underprivileged families in Colombia amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Sunday Mail)