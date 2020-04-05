Sundaybackpages 5 Apr From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52171725 Read more about sharing. Daily Star Sunday points to Liverpool's decision to furlough non-playing staff members The Sunday Express points to Jamie Carragher's criticism of his former club Scotland on Sunday feature comments from Aberdeen's chairman on football potentially being played behind closed doors until 2021