Aberdeen: Chairman Dave Cormack on the club's community efforts amid Covid-19

James Knowles is vice chair of the Aberdeen community trust, which was formed in 2014

An Aberdeen scout falling seriously ill. Vulnerable season-ticket holders unable to leave home for food.

Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack is well aware of the human impact the coronanvirus pandemic is having on the local community.

That's why he has chosen not to furlough staff as he outlined the club's efforts to help those in need.

"To put it in context of football, Paul Clark, who is our scout in Dundee, got the virus," Cormack told BBC Scotland.

"He was in intensive care and got put in an induced coma. Thank heavens he has come out of it. He is a fit guy, so that brings it home."

Aberdeen have 20 employees from the club and its charity partner - the community trust - remotely staffing a call centre which has become the hub of their outreach operations.

"We could have furloughed all these people, and claimed the £2,500 a month, but we made a decision not to because we think it's really important for us to able to respond to our community," Cormack told Sportsound.

"We are out with delivery vans taking food to people who, for example, hadn't had food for two days and can't get out their house.

"We had a gentleman who is 75, long-term season-ticket holder, who we called from the call centre. He's at home on his own, no family in Aberdeen and no way of getting out to get food.

"So there is a tremendous need and demand in Aberdeen. That, to us, is more important than furloughing."