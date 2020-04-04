Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Slimani, Fraser, Lingard

Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old forward Jadon Sancho's refusal to sign for Chelsea this summer could facilitate Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 27, moving to Stamford Bridge. (Sport, in Spanish)

Arsenal are confident of agreeing a deal to sign Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, 26, when his Cherries contract expires in the summer. (Teamtalk)

Leicester forward Islam Slimani, 31, is being linked with a move to Sporting Lisbon after failing to make an impression with the Foxes. (O Jogo, via Leicester Mercury)

Meanwhile, Leicester are interested in signing Fenerbahce defender Hasan Ali Kaldırım, 30, but will face competition from Galatasaray. (Hurriyet, in Turkish)

Arsenal could attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, before next season, especially if the loan move of fellow midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, to the Gunners from Real Madrid is not made permanent. (The Athletic, subscription required)

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged the club to send promising forward Ryan Edmondson, 18, out on loan next season. (Football Insider)

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny, 23, wants to stay at Schalke next season after enjoying his loan spell in the Bundesliga. (Bild, in German)

Rangers have already lined up a list of replacements for forward Alfredo Morelos, 23, who is wanted by a number of clubs in Europe. (Goal, in Spanish)

Everton winger Bernard, 27, has dismissed claims he could move to Italian club Roma this summer. (Liverpool Echo).

West Ham have joined the race to sign highly-rated Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch, 23. (Daily Star).

Newcastle will attempt to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 21, again this summer after showing interest in January. (Sport, in Spanish).