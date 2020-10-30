Hearts won twice and lost once in last season's derbies with Hibs

Scottish Cup semi-final: Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sat, 31 Oct Time: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Radio Scotland and online, listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Hearts meet Hibernian on Saturday in the first of the weekend's rearranged 2019-20 Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The match had been scheduled for earlier in the year but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Edinburgh rivals, now in different divisions after Hearts' relegation to the Championship, meet for the first time since March.

The winner will face either holders Celtic or Aberdeen in the final on Sunday, 20 December.

How to follow the game

The match will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel, with the programme starting at 16:00 GMT. There will also be coverage on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website and app.

Team news

Robbie Neilson's Hearts hope to have Josh Ginnelly fit and fellow wide men Elliott Frear and Jordan Roberts are expected to shake off knocks. Christophe Berra and Loic Damour remain out.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross says a couple of players will drop out of his squad.

My combined Hibernian and Hearts XI



















Select formation Confirm team

What they said

Hearts defender Craig Halkett: "I signed for a club like Hearts to get to semi-finals and finals and try and win trophies. Just to get here is a massive delight for myself and hopefully we can go and get the win on Saturday.

"It's a good atmosphere about the place and everyone is happy coming into work every day. The lads are feeling pretty confident, we have started the season pretty well. Obviously so have Hibs but we are just looking after ourselves and we are really looking forward to the game and think we do have a chance."

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon: "It's a different competition so it's not really a case of building on our league form any more. It's just a case of using the confidence that we have built up throughout this early part of the season to take it into this game.

"It is a massive game and we need to play well to win it and showcase what we have done so far this season. I am excited for the game, one I have been looking forward to for a long time. It has always been in the back of our mind and it is here now. It is massive for both clubs and the city and we want to come out on top."

Match stats

All three of Hearts' scorers in March's league win over Hibernian are no longer with the club.

Hearts have won just one of their past five Scottish Cup meetings with Hibs, who have won two with the other games drawn.

However, the last Scottish Cup Edinburgh derby at Hampden was a Hearts win - their 5-1 victory in the 2012 final.

Robbie Neilson is taking charge of Hearts in an Edinburgh derby for the first time in his second spell as manager, having last been involved in the fixture in 2016.

Both of Jack Ross' derbies as Hibs boss have been won by a margin of two goals - 3-1 for Hearts in March and Hibernian's 2-0 victory in December.