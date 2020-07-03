Burnley v Sheffield United

John Lundstram scored twice as Sheffield United beat Burnley 3-0 in November but he will miss Sunday's return fixture

TEAM NEWS

Johann Berg Gudmundsson may feature for Burnley, while Jay Rodriguez, Jack Cork and Robbie Brady will also be assessed.

Matt Lowton and Ashley Barnes remain sidelined, while this game could come too soon for Chris Wood, who is back in training.

Sheffield United are without injured trio John Lundstram, John Fleck and Luke Freeman.

The Blades will monitor Jack O'Connell, who has missed the past five games with a knee problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides still have an eye on a European spot for next season.

Burnley have already found out the hard way how playing in the Europa League can disrupt your domestic campaign, when they made such a poor start to the Premier League in 2018-19.

Given their squad size and wage structure, I think it could have the same effect on the Blades if they were in Europe - although I would understand why they would welcome that problem.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United can complete a top-flight double against Burnley for the first time since 1967-68.

They would also become the first Yorkshire club to do the double against Lancashire opposition in the Premier League since Leeds defeated Blackburn twice in 2003-04.

The Blades' last win at Turf Moor was in April 2008. James Beattie and Billy Sharp scored for the visitors, with Andrew Cole netting a late consolation for the home team.

Burnley

The Clarets could win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since a similar sequence in March and April last year.

Burnley have kept 13 clean sheets in the top flight this season - it is their highest tally in a Premier League campaign, and bettered only by Liverpool in 2019-20.

Sean Dyche's side are unbeaten in their past five Premier League home matches (W3, D2).

Burnley have used 62 substitutes this season, the fewest in the division - including just four of a possible 15 since the competition restarted in June.

Just 9% of the goals Burnley have conceded in the Premier League this season have come from set-piece situations (four out of 45, excluding penalties). It's the lowest ratio in the division.

Sheffield United