Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City's Timm Klose
Norwich City defender Timm Klose is available again after suspension

TEAM NEWS

Norwich defender Timm Klose is available after serving a one-match suspension against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Long-term absentees Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram remain out.

Brighton defender Adam Webster could return, having missed Tuesday's match with a hamstring injury.

Davy Propper has overcome the minor calf issue he sustained against Manchester United last weekend.

Norwich Brighton

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Norwich have won seven of the past 10 meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing two.
  • Brighton's 2-0 win in November's return fixture was their first top-flight encounter since 1983.

Norwich City

  • Norwich have lost five straight games in all competitions, their worst run under Daniel Farke.
  • They have also lost six of their past seven Premier League matches, failing to score in each defeat.
  • The Canaries have failed to score in eight of their most recent 11 top-flight matches and could go three home games without a goal for the first time in the Premier League.
  • They scored nine goals in their first five league fixtures this season but have since only managed 16 in 27 matches.
  • Top scorer Teemu Pukki is on a 10-match goalless run.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton have only won one of their past 13 matches in all competitions (D7, L5), keeping just two clean sheets.
  • They have drawn four consecutive away league games.
  • Albion's tally of one Premier League win in 2020 is the fewest in the division.
  • The Seagulls have failed to score in four of their past five league matches.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool31282170214986
2Man City31203877334463
3Leicester32167960312955
4Chelsea321661057441354
5Man Utd321410851312052
6Wolves321313645341152
7Sheff Utd32121193131047
8Arsenal32111384741646
9Tottenham32129115042845
10Burnley32136133645-945
11Everton32128124047-744
12Crystal Palace32119122837-942
13Newcastle32119123343-1042
14Southampton32124164155-1440
15Brighton32712133444-1033
16West Ham3286183856-1830
17Watford32610162949-2028
18Aston Villa3276193660-2427
19Bournemouth3276193054-2427
20Norwich3256212560-3521
