Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

From the section

Norwich City defender Timm Klose is available again after suspension

TEAM NEWS

Norwich defender Timm Klose is available after serving a one-match suspension against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Long-term absentees Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram remain out.

Brighton defender Adam Webster could return, having missed Tuesday's match with a hamstring injury.

Davy Propper has overcome the minor calf issue he sustained against Manchester United last weekend.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have won seven of the past 10 meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing two.

Brighton's 2-0 win in November's return fixture was their first top-flight encounter since 1983.

Norwich City

Norwich have lost five straight games in all competitions, their worst run under Daniel Farke.

They have also lost six of their past seven Premier League matches, failing to score in each defeat.

The Canaries have failed to score in eight of their most recent 11 top-flight matches and could go three home games without a goal for the first time in the Premier League.

They scored nine goals in their first five league fixtures this season but have since only managed 16 in 27 matches.

Top scorer Teemu Pukki is on a 10-match goalless run.

Brighton & Hove Albion