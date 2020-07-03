Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has scored three times on his last two trips to the King Power Stadium

TEAM NEWS

Leicester could make changes from their midweek defeat at Everton, with James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Demarai Gray and Kelechi Iheanacho all under consideration to start.

Defenders Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey are long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace are boosted by the return of Christian Benteke after a two-match absence because of injury.

Martin Kelly has stepped up his fitness but remains on the sidelines alongside James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester have really suffered from the break in the Premier League season because they still look short of their usual sharpness, even after four games back.

The Foxes are not scoring at the moment, but I think things will click for them again in front of goal soon.

Palace are a stubborn side, as we know, but they are secure in mid-table and do not have an awful lot to play for.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester's 2-0 win in the reverse fixture ended a four-match losing streak against the Eagles.

Palace have won on their past two visits to the King Power Stadium, scoring seven goals in the process.

The past seven meetings have produced 24 goals.

Leicester City

Leicester have earned just seven points from their past eight league matches (W1, D4, L3), with only the current bottom four of Norwich, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Watford faring worse over the same period.

They have recorded just two home league victories in eight attempts (D3, L3).

Since the restart, Leicester have scored twice from 41 goal attempts - a conversion rate of just 4.9%. They had the second-highest conversion rate of 14.3% prior to lockdown.

Only Manchester City have score more goals in the last 10 minutes of league matches than the Foxes' tally of 13.

Twelve of Leicester's 16 league wins have come against sides currently in the bottom half of the table.

Jamie Vardy scored 26 goals in his opening 28 league appearances under Brendan Rodgers but has found the net only twice in 11 games since then.

Vardy's next goal will be his 100th in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace