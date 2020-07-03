Premier League
Leicester15:00Crystal Palace
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has scored three times on his last two trips to the King Power Stadium

TEAM NEWS

Leicester could make changes from their midweek defeat at Everton, with James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Demarai Gray and Kelechi Iheanacho all under consideration to start.

Defenders Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey are long-term absentees.

Crystal Palace are boosted by the return of Christian Benteke after a two-match absence because of injury.

Martin Kelly has stepped up his fitness but remains on the sidelines alongside James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester have really suffered from the break in the Premier League season because they still look short of their usual sharpness, even after four games back.

The Foxes are not scoring at the moment, but I think things will click for them again in front of goal soon.

Palace are a stubborn side, as we know, but they are secure in mid-table and do not have an awful lot to play for.

Prediction: 2-0

Leicester have taken just 17 points from their last 16 league games (W4, D5, L7)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester's 2-0 win in the reverse fixture ended a four-match losing streak against the Eagles.
  • Palace have won on their past two visits to the King Power Stadium, scoring seven goals in the process.
  • The past seven meetings have produced 24 goals.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have earned just seven points from their past eight league matches (W1, D4, L3), with only the current bottom four of Norwich, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Watford faring worse over the same period.
  • They have recorded just two home league victories in eight attempts (D3, L3).
  • Since the restart, Leicester have scored twice from 41 goal attempts - a conversion rate of just 4.9%. They had the second-highest conversion rate of 14.3% prior to lockdown.
  • Only Manchester City have score more goals in the last 10 minutes of league matches than the Foxes' tally of 13.
  • Twelve of Leicester's 16 league wins have come against sides currently in the bottom half of the table.
  • Jamie Vardy scored 26 goals in his opening 28 league appearances under Brendan Rodgers but has found the net only twice in 11 games since then.
  • Vardy's next goal will be his 100th in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace

  • Palace have lost consecutive games without scoring, having previously managed four straight wins without conceding.
  • The Eagles have won just two of their past nine away league matches.
  • They are the only side yet to score more than twice in any of their 32 Premier League fixtures.
  • Roy Hodgson's men have recorded just two wins in 15 games against the current top-10 clubs (D4, L9).
  • The Eagles have scored nine first-half goals, the fewest in the division.
  • Wilfried Zaha has scored five goals and provided four assists versus Leicester, his highest goal involvement against a particular opponent.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool32282270254586
2Man City32213881334866
3Leicester32167960312955
4Chelsea321661057441354
5Man Utd321410851312052
6Wolves321313645341152
7Sheff Utd32121193332147
8Arsenal32111384741646
9Tottenham32129115144745
10Burnley32136133645-945
11Everton32128124047-744
12Crystal Palace32119122837-942
13Newcastle32119123343-1042
14Southampton32124164155-1440
15Brighton32712133444-1033
16West Ham3286183856-1830
17Watford32610162949-2028
18Aston Villa3276193660-2427
19Bournemouth3276193054-2427
20Norwich3256212560-3521
