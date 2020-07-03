Southampton v Manchester City
TEAM NEWS
Southampton have no new injury concerns, although Sofiane Boufal is set to miss a third match because of a thigh injury sustained in training.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a major doubt as he continues to struggle with an ankle issue sustained against Arsenal.
Manchester City are likely to rotate their squad after Thursday's win against Liverpool, with Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva in contention.
Sergio Aguero is City's only injury absentee.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Saints striker Danny Ings has got a great chance of the Golden Boot because Jamie Vardy has stopped scoring for Leicester, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is injured and I don't know how much Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah are going to play for Liverpool now the title is done and dusted
I'm not trying to sell him when I talk about how many teams would take him but I think Saints should offer him a new contract and wrap him up in cotton wool.
While they have Ings at the club they are not going to get relegated, it's as simple as that.
I don't think Ings will add to his tally on Sunday, though. Sorry!
I rate him very highly as a finisher but he needs service, and Saints won't create many chances against City.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Southampton could lose seven successive Premier League matches against Manchester City for the first time.
- City have won 10 of the past 12 Premier League meetings, including the last six by an aggregate score of 17-4.
Southampton
- Southampton could register an 11th home defeat of a single campaign for the first time in all 92 seasons of their league history.
- They have conceded a league-high 33 goals at home this season.
- Southampton have 40 points after 32 matches, already surpassing their total in 2017-18 (36) and 2018-19 (39).
- Saints are the only Premier League club yet to draw a match in 2020.
- Danny Ings has scored the opening goal in eight Premier League matches this season, more than any other player.
Manchester City
- Manchester City's 4-0 victory against Liverpool was their 25th Premier League win by at least four goals under Pep Guardiola - seven more than any other club in that time.
- However, City trail Liverpool by 20 points, a margin bigger than any final gap between first and second in top-flight history.
- City have dropped 30 points in this campaign compared to 30 in total from 2017-18 and 2018-19 combined.
- They could lose three consecutive away league games for the first time since April 2015 under Manuel Pellegrini.
- Guardiola has never lost three consecutive away league matches in his managerial career.
- Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other player this season, scoring 11 and assisting 17.
- De Bruyne has created more chances (432) and set up more goals (62) than any other player since his City debut in 2015.
- He has registered 17 Premier League assists this season, just one shy of his best tally of 18 in 2016-17.
- Phil Foden has scored six goals and provided eight assists in his last 17 appearances in all competitions, despite making only 10 starts.
- Since the beginning of the 2015-16 season, only Wilfried Zaha (15) has won more Premier League penalties than Raheem Sterling's 14.