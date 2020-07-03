Premier League
Man Utd15:00Bournemouth
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits his relegation-threatened side need to "elevate everything to a new level"

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to report that he has no new fitness concerns at his pre-match press conference later on Friday.

Injured defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones have been his only absentees in recent games.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said he will need to check on the fitness of two unnamed players.

Leading goalscorer Callum Wilson remains unavailable as he completes a two-match suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

United are scoring for fun and tearing teams apart - they are probably the last side that Bournemouth want to play at the moment.

I really fear for the Cherries. We are used to them being open at the back but their attacking players usually cause real problems for opposition teams and I don't know what has happened to them all.

At the moment it looks like they are going down - it just feels like there is a pall of relegation hanging over the club and their performances at the moment are nowhere near good enough to change that.

Prediction: 4-0

Lawro's full predictions v Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil

Anthony Martial has scored eight goals in his past seven home league games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United are unbeaten at home against Bournemouth in all competitions, winning seven and drawing one.
  • However, Bournemouth are vying to complete their first league double over Manchester United following a 1-0 victory at home in November.

Manchester United

  • United's 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions (W11, D4) is their longest since a streak of 17 games without defeat between November 2016 and January 2017.
  • They're looking to win four consecutive home league matches without conceding for the first time since a run of six ending in October 2017.
  • The Red Devils have kept eight clean sheets in their past 13 league games - one more than in their first 40 fixtures under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
  • Mason Greenwood's six goals in 2019-20 is the most by a player aged 18 or younger in a Premier League season since Wayne Rooney scored nine for Everton in 2003-04.
  • Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in eight goals in his first eight league games for United, scoring five and setting up three.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have lost 10 of their past 11 Premier League away fixtures.
  • The Cherries have suffered 16 defeats in 21 league matches, including each of the last four.
  • It's 15 league games without a clean sheet for Bournemouth, their longest such run since a 21-match streak between April and October 1994.
  • They haven't scored a league goal from open play in five hours and 51 minutes. An unrivalled 53% of their 30 goals this season have come via set pieces.

Saturday 4th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool32282270254586
2Man City32213881334866
3Leicester32167960312955
4Chelsea321661057441354
5Man Utd321410851312052
6Wolves321313645341152
7Sheff Utd32121193332147
8Arsenal32111384741646
9Tottenham32129115144745
10Burnley32136133645-945
11Everton32128124047-744
12Crystal Palace32119122837-942
13Newcastle32119123343-1042
14Southampton32124164155-1440
15Brighton32712133444-1033
16West Ham3286183856-1830
17Watford32610162949-2028
18Aston Villa3276193660-2427
19Bournemouth3276193054-2427
20Norwich3256212560-3521
