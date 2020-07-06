Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho complained about the mentality of his team as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is likely to make changes to his starting XI in wake of the defeat at Sheffield United.

Defenders Japhet Tanganga and Juan Foyth are expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Everton could welcome back Djibril Sidibe and Theo Walcott following ankle and chest injuries respectively.

Fabian Delph remains out with a muscle strain, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Cenk Tosun are long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

When you watch Everton, you can see they are slowly morphing into an Italian team under Carlo Ancelotti. I never thought they would be able to get him as manager, but his arrival has been a real coup.

The Toffees are going to be an interesting team next season because they have got money and they will back Ancelotti in the transfer market. They will be targeting the top six, for starters.

So will Tottenham. After what happened to them against Sheffield United on Thursday, I would expect a reaction from Jose Mourinho's side. It will be a good battle, but I'm going for a Spurs win.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil

He has scored five for Leyton Orient, nine for Millwall, two for Leicester and 183 for Tottenham

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost just three of their 27 Premier League home games against Everton (W16, D8). Those defeats came in three consecutive seasons between 2006-07 and 2008-09.

Everton have not beaten Spurs in 14 league meetings dating back to December 2012.

This is Tottenham's joint longest Premier League run without defeat against a opponent, along with Sunderland (2010-2017) and Swansea City (2011-2018).

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won just once in nine matches in all competitions.

They last finished outside the top four in 2014-15 and the top six in 2008-09.

Jose Mourinho has never lost a home game against Everton in his managerial career, winning seven and drawing two. He's only faced Manchester United more often at home without defeat.

Mourinho has lost seven Premier League games as Tottenham boss, one more defeat than he suffered in his first two seasons combined in the division as Chelsea manager.

Spurs have kept only four clean sheets in 29 matches under Mourinho.

Harry Kane is aiming to become the first player in the Premier League to score two or more goals in five consecutive games against the same opponent.

Everton