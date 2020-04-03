Premier League not ignoring public, says Brighton chief executive

Paul Barber became Brighton chief executive in 2012

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says the Premier League is not ignoring the plight of the general population during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a Premier League meeting on Friday, it was decided to extend indefinitely the date for the season's resumption.

But Barber says the wish to finish the season is not being driven by finance.

"When you start seeing 400, 500 or 600 people dying in a day in the country you live in, you should be shocked by that," he said.

"That gives you a sense of perspective about what is really important at the moment. I don't think football clubs are immune or ignorant to that.

"But football is also a business that employs a lot of people. Either directly or indirectly, in our local community, 2,000 jobs depend on us. We want to try to get our businesses back to working again as soon as we can.

"We have to be respectful and we have to be patient. Putting a business like ours back together when it is not safe to do so, just isn't going to happen."