Uefa lifts Saturday 15:00 football TV blackout in England and Scotland

No Premier League matches have been played since 9 March

Uefa has lifted the ban on showing games starting at 15:00 on a Saturday live on TV in England and Scotland.

The move comes after requests from the Football Association and the Scottish Football Association amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It is seen as the first move towards restarting some domestic competitions in the UK behind closed doors.

The blackout has long been in place during the English and Scottish season to protect attendances.

In a statement, Uefa said: "Uefa has lifted the 'blocked hours' protection granted to England and Scotland for the remainder of the 2019-20 season following requests from the relevant national associations as a result of measures taken in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic."