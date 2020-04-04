Jill Scott: Euros delay 'a little worrying for older players'

Jill Scott started England's defeat by world champions the USA at the SheBelieves Cup last month

England international Jill Scott says the potential postponement of the 2021 European Championship is "probably a little bit worrying for the older players" but is "an exciting opportunity" for women's football.

Scott, 33, is hoping to appear in her fourth Euros and joked she would "have to try and hold on for another year".

The tournament is set to be moved to the summer of 2022.

It was originally scheduled to take place between 7 July and 1 August 2021.

The postponement would avoid the clash of two major women's tournaments in the same summer, with the Tokyo Olympic Games now starting on 23 July, 2021 and running to 8 August, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"I know it hasn't been confirmed fully but if that is the case, then I think we just have to try and turn everything into a positive where we can," Manchester City midfielder Scott told BBC Sport.

"If you look at it that way, we have got an Olympics, a home Euros and then a World Cup so what a three-year cycle that will be for women's football.

"I think it will be good for the game - whether it's next year or a year after."

Scott says it's been a "test" during the lockdown but has enjoyed the freedom of "not getting dictated to all the time" and being able to shape her own training.

"I've kind of enjoyed it - it's been a little different," said Scott. "You realise how busy you are on a day-to-day basis so it's been nice in a roundabout way to just stop."

Manchester City players have been supplied equipment to train - including watt bikes and weights - but Scott says she has enjoyed "just being a kid again" and training in the field near her house.

"I was trying to hold off on the weights. People who know me know I don't mind going off to the field and running but I'll be honest, I really dislike the gym," said Scott.

"I was watching [Manchester City team-mate] Demi Stokes' workout video and I thought 'right, come on Jill, you're going to have to pull it out of the bag because she is looking in good shape at the minute!'.

"It's difficult to do that on your own because you might get four sets of an exercise and you get to set three and feel sick. You can't help thinking 'nobody would know if I didn't do this last set!'. But there is always that voice in your head where if I didn't do it, I don't think I could sleep at night."

While maintaining fitness is crucial, Scott says the most important thing is "keeping mentally strong, keeping in touch with people and being honest about how you actually feel".

"People say to reach out to those that are closest to you but sometimes they are the hardest people to tell as they will worry more. You just need to find that one person that you can vent to," said Scott.

"My good friend is [Chelsea and England goalkeeper] Carly Telford. She is just a good ear for me where I can just talk and talk and talk and she doesn't have to say anything but I know she is there."

On Friday, the Football Association announced the Women's Super League season will not resume until "it is safe and appropriate to do so".

Scott's last match was for England in their SheBelieves Cup defeat by Spain in Frisco, Dallas last month.