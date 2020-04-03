Coronavirus: Coventry, Doncaster and Leyton Orient put players on leave

Coventry have been playing at Birmingham City's St Andrew's this season

Coventry City, Doncaster Rovers and Leyton Orient have put their players on temporary leave as a result of the financial effects of coronavirus.

It means they will be paid 80% of their wages - up to £2,500 a month - via the government's job retention scheme.

The clubs are also putting a proportion of their non-playing staff on furlough.

The English Football League is suspended until 30 April but is likely to follow the Premier League in further pushing back its restart date.

League One sides Coventry and Doncaster say they will top up all wages to 100% while League Two Orient have pledged to "pay the remaining salaries above the cap for the months of March and April".

Coventry are top of the third tier and want to complete the season when it is safe to do so.

"Our aim is for a successful conclusion to the campaign and for that to happen on the field of play," they said.