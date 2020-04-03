Ross County: Scottish Premiership club put all players on furlough leave

Co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have Ross County sitting 10th on the club's return to the top flight

Ross County have placed all their players on furlough leave, but will cover any shortfall to ensure they remain on full pay.

With Scottish football suspended indefinitely since 13 March because of coronavirus, County are the latest club to announce cost-cutting measures.

They have utilised the government's job retention scheme, which pays 80% of salaries up to £2,500 per month.

The Scottish Premiership side will contribute the remainder.

County are currently 10th in the Scottish Premiership, two points above the relegation play-off spot.