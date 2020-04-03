Coronavirus: Premier League players discuss pay and support options

Premier League captains such as Jordan Henderson have held discussions over financial support

Captains of Premier League clubs have held discussions over possible moves to give money to charity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players across the league have faced calls to take a pay cut, most notably from health secretary Matt Hancock.

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend has said players are "an easy target".

But captains have held a call to discuss possible wage deferrals or cuts, or a move to contribute to a charitable cause.

They also discussed ongoing talks involving the Professional Footballers' Association, the players' union.

It is understood the most likely charitable outlet would be the NHS, which is under strain in the face of a pandemic that has led to the widespread cancellation of global sport.

More information on the players' discussion could become known later on Friday as all 20 clubs are meeting via video call to discuss pushing back the resumption of football from the date initially planned - 30 April.

During the enforced break from action, some clubs have furloughed non-playing staff but not looked at players' wages.

Hancock has called on players "to do more and play their part" and his comments were echoed by Julian Knight, who is chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

Knight has written to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters calling for action on player wages, saying clubs that furlough non-playing staff but do not impose cuts on player wages should be subjected to a windfall tax if they do not change their approach by Tuesday, 7 April.

