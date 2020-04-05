Celebrity Mastermind: Do you know more about James Bond than Darren Bent?

The name's Bent. Darren Bent.

Occupation? Professional footballer… and James Bond expert.

Well, sort of.

The former Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa striker went on Celebrity Mastermind last month to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, and his specialist subject was 007.

Did he do well?

Perhaps the best way to answer that would be to say 'Dr No'.

He managed only one correct answer and has since called it "the worst moment of my life". Can you do any better, though?

You have got 180 seconds to answer 12 Bond questions - or as many as you can get through (Darren only had 90 seconds). We've made it a bit easier for you, by offering multiple choice answers that Bent did not get.

Good luck!

To find out which one he got right, you can watch Celebrity Mastermind on iPlayer, here.