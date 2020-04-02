Scottish football: SPFL club coronavirus summit talks delayed until next week

All SPFL meetings have been taking place via conference call rather than at Hampden

Talks between SPFL clubs regarding the coronavirus pandemic have been pushed back to next week.

Meetings have been held via conference call with all 42 members across the four leagues in recent weeks with Scottish football in lockdown.

But the latest round of calls, which have been taking place on Fridays, will now be next Wednesday.

The delay comes amid growing feeling among clubs that finishing the season is increasingly unlikely.

The postponement emerged on Thursday, the day Belgium voted to end their season early with Club Bruges declared champions.

There was one match of the regular season remaining when the league was suspended, with play-offs due to decide the top positions.

Currently, no solution, whether doing likewise, null and voiding the campaign or continuing it later, has been put forward publicly by the SPFL.

Meanwhile, BBC Scotland has discovered almost 90 football players in Scotland have been placed on the government job retention scheme.

Through the furlough system, players remain employees of their clubs while the government picks up 80% of their wages, up to a maximum of £2,500 per month.

As of Thursday, 86 players across all four leagues of the SPFL have been placed on the scheme, along with a significant amount of staff across the Scottish FA, Scottish Women's Football and the SPFL.