Wrexham furlough players amid financial 'threat' caused by coronavirus

Manager Dean Keates has been furloughed along with his staff, players and all other Wrexham employees

Wrexham have furloughed all staff and players after admitting the coronavirus crisis is a "threat to the continued existence" of the National League club.

Wrexham have asked all employees to take up the government's job retention scheme.

They club say the coronavirus crisis is having a "serious effect" on the club's "financial health".

"This decision has not been taken lightly," a club statement said.

"We need the understanding, sacrifice and co-operation of the employees of Wrexham AFC for the club to survive and move forwards."

Wrexham say they have no way of generating income as matches are postponed, non-matchday events at their Racecourse home have been cancelled and they cannot sell season tickets for 2020-21.

"This is the perfect storm at the very wrong time of the year and the majority of clubs in our division will be similarly impacted," added the statement issued by the board of the Wrexham Supporters' Trust, who have owned the north Wales club since 2011.

"Had there been no coronavirus then Wrexham AFC would have continued as a financially stable football club, only spending what it can afford, but coronavirus has impacted us significantly and we understand what a distressing time this is for everyone connected with the club.

"We know this announcement will cause worry and anxiety for employees, fans and (supporters' trust) members but we want to assure people we will do all that we can to navigate the club through this unprecedented time."

Wrexham, who are 20th in the National League, have not played since 7 March.