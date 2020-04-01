Mark Warburton: QPR boss to take voluntary wage cut amid coronavirus pandemic

QPR were 13th in the Championship, six points off a play-off place, when the season was suspended

Boss Mark Warburton has taken a voluntary pay cut as QPR announced "a number of staff" will go on furlough leave during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after the suspension of all matches in the English Football League until at least 30 April.

Championship sides Leeds and Birmingham have previously announced plans for their players to take wage deferrals.

Chief executive Lee Hoos said the decision had been taken "with the best interests of our club".

He continued: "With the current suspension of all professional football matches until at least 30 April - and it is fair to assume this will be extended - the club is having to respond to the economic pressures it faces."

In the Premier League, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich have opted to utilise the government's job retention scheme during the suspension.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe became the first top flight manager to take a voluntary pay cut because of the pandemic on Wednesday.

No Premier League players have yet agreed to any reduction or deferral in wages, however, with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) writing to all its members urging them not to agree to new terms until they have spoken to the union.

"I have been at QPR for nearly five years so I know just how special the people are that work at the club," club captain Grant Hall said.

"The situation we find ourselves in is unique but, as players, we recognise we have an important role to play in assisting QPR through this challenging period. We are working with the club, and talks are ongoing between the league and the PFA."