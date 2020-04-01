Jade Moore: England midfielder leaves Reading Women for Orlando Pride

Jade Moore was part of the England squad at the 2019 World Cup in France

England midfielder Jade Moore has left Women's Super League club Reading to join Orlando Pride in the United States on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old will join the National Women's Soccer League club when the season gets under way after it was postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Moore will be reunited with Pride head coach Marc Skinner, having worked with him while he was a coach at Birmingham.

"This is a fresh challenge," she said.

"I'm really excited about that, coming overseas, and taking me out of my comfort zone to play against different players and play against the best players in the world."

The move across the Atlantic will see Moore, who has an additional 12-month option with the Pride, play alongside six-time Fifa World Player of the Year Marta and World Cup-winning USA striker Alex Morgan, who was joint top scorer at the 2019 World Cup.

Moore featured 54 times for Reading since joining the Berkshire club following the financial collapse of Notts County in 2017.

Skinner said Orlando have got themselves "the complete midfielder" in Moore, who has earned 50 England caps since making her senior debut in 2012.

"She possesses a great skill to travel quickly in small spaces, control the pace of the game and her ability to not only read the game well but destroy attacks before they start will bring a much needed dynamic to our midfield," Skinner said.