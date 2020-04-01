Coronavirus: Wales men and women's June fixtures called off

Wales women are five points clear of third-place Belarus in their Euro 2021 qualifying group

Wales' friendly against the Netherlands and the women's side's Euro 2021 qualifier against Belarus have been called off due to coronavirus.

On 1 April, Uefa announced all national team matches for men and women scheduled for June would be postponed

The friendly, which was to take place in Rotterdam on 6 June, was due to be Wales' final Euro 2020 warm-up game.

Wales women's Euro 2021 qualifier against Belarus on 9 June has also been postponed with no new date yet set.

Jayne Ludlow's team currently lie second in the Women's Euro 2021 qualifying Group C, four points behind Norway.

When the two sides met at the Borisov Arena in Barysaw, Belarus, Rachel Rowe's late goal proved the difference as Wales secured the three points.

Netherlands and Wales men last met in November 2015 as Wales prepared for Euro 2016, their first appearance at a major finals in 58 years.

Arjen Robben's double secured a 3-2 win for the Netherlands against Chris Coleman's team at Cardiff City Stadium. That defeat was Wales' seventh in seven games against the Netherlands.

Euro 2020 has already been postponed to 2021.