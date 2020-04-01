Dundee Utd: Championship leaders put employees on furlough leave

Chief executive Mal Brannigan said only a "skeleton staff" have been retained by Dundee United

Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United have placed "a large number" of employees across "all club departments" on furlough leave.

Chief executive Mal Brannigan said only a "skeleton staff" have been retained, after initial plans to have employees working from home was revised.

The government's Job Retention Scheme will pay 80% of their salaries up to a monthly sum of £2,500.

United have not clarified whether they will make up any potential shortfall.

"I believe that this is the best option for Dundee United," Brannigan said in a statement.

"It would be remiss of me to not make effective use of it, given the importance of protecting the long-term sustainability of the club.

"The scheme is a huge source of business relief, essentially on our cash flow, given that wages and salaries are our largest monthly outlay and an invaluable short-term lifeline to the club while we await the return of football and our usual match-day income streams."

United were due to launch season ticket sales this month, and will press ahead with those plans despite not knowing what division they will be in when next season starts.

While acknowledging that Uefa will likely influence how the current campaign is concluded, Brannigan says "there has been too much invested" in this term for United not be promoted.

Robbie Neilson's side are currently 14 points clear at the summit of the second tier after a four-season exile.

"Promotion back to the Premiership was our aim and that will not change, however it is achieved," Brannigan added.